Man recovering after being shot in Wilkinsburg

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Cresson Street.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police also observed a car that had been hit with gunfire.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

