Man recovering after being shot in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Wilkinsburg.
Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Cresson Street.
Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police also observed a car that had been hit with gunfire.
Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
