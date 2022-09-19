Attorney accused of luring 2 boys into Scott Township home

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A local attorney is on the other side of the law after police said 34-year-old Sean Conboy lured two boys into his Scott Township home.

According to police, Conboy lured two boys under the age of 10 to his home last Friday. He is currently out of jail on a non-monetary bond. Neighbors said they don't want him there anymore.

Police said the boys were outside playing around 5:15 p.m. when they were allegedly lured into Conboy's home on Elmbrook Lane.

The criminal complaint said one of the boys told officers Conboy gave them some tea to drink before picking up one of the boys and taking him to a bedroom. The other one was allegedly picked up and put outside.

The one boy started yelling to find the other boy inside the home, who realized he was locked in the house and went to hide because he was scared. Once Conboy was in another part of the house, the child locked inside found a door to unlock and found the other boy outside. Both boys told investigators they were in the home for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Officers spoke with Conboy about the alleged incident, and he did confirm two young boys were inside his home.

According to Pennsylvania records, Conboy is an attorney. KDKA learned he was with Conboy Law in Mt. Lebanon, but they stressed he had not worked for that law firm for some time. KDKA's news crews stopped by his house to see what he had to say, but there was no answer.

Neighbors did not want to go on camera but said they don't really know him. Conboy has made people feel unsettled and there is a general concern for their kids' safety.

Conboy faces charges of unlawful restraint of a minor and false imprisonment of a minor. He is due back in court on Oct. 6.