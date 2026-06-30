Man shot and killed stranger in Pennsylvania park before turning gun on self, police say

A man shot and killed a stranger in a park in Pennsylvania before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Brandon Cunningham fatally shot 47-year-old Kevin Lucas in Lancaster County Central Park in West Lampeter Township on June 24 before turning the gun on himself, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said in an update on Tuesday.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the neck, while Cunningham, 32, died at a local hospital on June 26, police said. The East Hempfield Township man shot at a person walking with Lucas, but that person was not hit.

Lancaster police said Cunningham did not know Lucas or the person with him. Police did not release any additional information on what led up to the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting can call 717-664-1180 or submit a tip online.

Pennsylvania park shooting

Authorities said officers with the Lancaster Township Police Department and Lancaster County Park Rangers were called to the park around 6:30 p.m. on June 24 for reports of shots fired.

According to his obituary, Lucas leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Diana Ashford, four children, siblings and grandchildren. The man from Lititz loved cooking, hiking, playing basketball, and "more importantly, bringing joy and laughter to others."

"To say Kevin was a family man, would be an understatement to the true testament of who he was, and how much his world revolved around those he loved," his loved ones wrote.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.