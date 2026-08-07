Man killed in late-night shooting outside of Penn Hills bar

A man was killed in a late-night shooting outside of a bar in Penn Hills.

The Allegheny County Police Department said its homicide unit was called for assistance following a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. outside of H's Bar & Grill along Verona Road, and police said that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death. The man's identity has not been released.

A man was killed in a late-night shooting outside of H's Bar & Grill along Verona Road in Penn Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The early investigation, according to police, shows that the man was talking to the alleged shooter outside the bar before shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.