Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in apparent Knoxville home invasion

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after an apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

The man was pronounced dead inside a home on Zara Street after what police believe was a home invasion. 

Another victim suffered significant injuries to her face and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

There was no word on suspects. 

Police's major crimes unit is investigating. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on November 10, 2022 / 4:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.