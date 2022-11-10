Man killed in apparent Knoxville home invasion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after an apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The man was pronounced dead inside a home on Zara Street after what police believe was a home invasion.

Another victim suffered significant injuries to her face and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There was no word on suspects.

Police's major crimes unit is investigating.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.