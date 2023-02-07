Man in critical condition after stabbing in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Sheraden on Monday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers responded around 8 p.m. to a report of a man stabbed at a home on Zephyr Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim, who was stabbed in the chest and neck area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Police found a weapon at the scene, but no arrests have been made.