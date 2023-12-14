1 injured after shootout inside Downtown Pittsburgh Arby's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person was injured after a shootout inside an Arby's restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Pittsburgh police said they were called to the Arby's on Liberty Avenue and Wood Street after 15 shots were fired between two people.

One of the men was shot in the leg. Both of them ran out of the Arby's, and one of them was caught in Market Square and arrested. The other person involved is still at large.

A person was injured after shots were fired inside an Arby's restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh on Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said the shooting was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other.

"There were patrons and workers inside the restaurant so there was absolutely a danger to others," he Scirotto said.

He said the manager hid in the freezer and called 911.

No one else was injured. Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

