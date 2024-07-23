Watch CBS News
Man injured in shooting involving Pittsburgh police

By Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot in the leg during an incident involving Pittsburgh police on Tuesday.

EMS personnel were requested to the 4900 block of Kincaid Street in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood around 11:30 Tuesday morning after receiving reports of the incident.

The man was listed in stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto and Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns were called to the scene, according to KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

