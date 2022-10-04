Man in critical condition following Downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A late-night shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh has left a man in critical condition.
According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and Maddox Place.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on Maddox Place, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
