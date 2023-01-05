Police: Man holds Eat'n Park employees and manager hostage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said he fired shots then walked into an Eat'n Park and held two employees and a manager hostage.

Pittsburgh police said they got a call about shots fired on Banksville Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. When they got there, a victim told officers a man he didn't know passed by him in a parking lot and fired at least three shots.

Police said the suspect then went into the nearby Eat'n Park and took the employees and managers hostage.

Officers were directed to a back office and police said they quickly detained and arrested the suspect.

Police did not release the suspect's identity but said he's facing multiple charges.

Three shell casings and a firearm were recovered, police said. The investigation is ongoing.