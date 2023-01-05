Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man holds Eat'n Park employees and manager hostage

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said he fired shots then walked into an Eat'n Park and held two employees and a manager hostage. 

Pittsburgh police said they got a call about shots fired on Banksville Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. When they got there, a victim told officers a man he didn't know passed by him in a parking lot and fired at least three shots. 

Police said the suspect then went into the nearby Eat'n Park and took the employees and managers hostage. 

Officers were directed to a back office and police said they quickly detained and arrested the suspect. 

Police did not release the suspect's identity but said he's facing multiple charges. 

Three shell casings and a firearm were recovered, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.