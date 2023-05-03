Man hit by vehicle in Plum shopping center parking lot
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center in Plum on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Plum police said they were called to the Holiday Park Shopping Center on Route 286 for a person hit by a car in the parking lot shortly before 1 p.m.
Officers said they helped a 77-year-old man until medics could arrive.
The man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.
The driver of the vehicle will be cited with one count of careless driving, officers said. They didn't release the driver's name.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.