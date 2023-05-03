Watch CBS News
Man hit by vehicle in Plum shopping center parking lot

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center in Plum on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

Plum police said they were called to the Holiday Park Shopping Center on Route 286 for a person hit by a car in the parking lot shortly before 1 p.m.

Officers said they helped a 77-year-old man until medics could arrive. 

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown, police said. 

The driver of the vehicle will be cited with one count of careless driving, officers said. They didn't release the driver's name.  

