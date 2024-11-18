Man charged with harassing Westmoreland County district attorney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is charged with harassing the Westmoreland County district attorney, state police said.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers got a call on Nov. 8 about 65-year-old Gerard Dorundo, who allegedly showed up "extremely agitated" at his former attorney's office in Adamsburg. Troopers said Dorundo yelled profanities for about 10 minutes while banging on the doors and windows, but he ran before police could get there.

Later that evening, police said Dorundo repeatedly called Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli on her personal cell phone "for no apparent reason." Within nine minutes, police said Dorundo called her 13 times.

When the chief of Westmoreland County detectives called Dorundo and asked him to stop, police said Duroundo refused to stop calling until he could speak to her. Then police said Dorundo sent several text messages to the chief.

After that, police said Dorundo contacted one of Ziccarelli's neighbors and asked about her.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Dorundo charging him with harassment by communication and disorderly conduct. He was arrested and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. Bail was denied pending a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 20.