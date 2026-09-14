Man found shot twice inside lobby of Pittsburgh apartment building

A man was found shot multiple times inside the lobby of an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Hill District overnight.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from Zone 2 were first called to the New Granada Square apartments just after 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Officers responding to the scene found a man in the lobby of the building who had been shot in the chest and in the arm.

A man was found shot twice inside the lobby of the New Granada Square apartments along Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh's Hill District. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Public Safety said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after officers rendered aid by applying a chest seal and a tourniquet.

According to Public Safety, the man had been involved in an argument that took place in an upper-floor apartment at the building, and offficials added that a crime scene was located there.

Two people were taken to police headquarters for questioning, but Public Safety said no arrests have been made as of early Monday morning.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting.