Contractor falls about 40 feet while working at Robert Morris University dorm

A contractor suffered "life-threatening injuries" after he fell about 40 feet while working at a Robert Morris University dorm on Friday, officials said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Robert Morris said a roofing contractor fell while working at Washington Hall. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The Valley Ambulance Authority in Coraopolis said in a Facebook post the man suffered "life-threatening injuries" and was flown to a hospital for specialized treatment. His exact condition was not immediately known.

The ambulance authority said first responders were called to the university's Moon Township campus after the man fell around noon. Officials said they learned at the scene that the contractor fell approximately 30 to 40 feet. The circumstances surrounding the fall were not released.

"Valley Ambulance Authority would like to recognize the coordinated efforts of all responding agencies whose rapid actions ensured the patient received immediate emergency care," Valley Ambulance Authority's statement said.

Robert Morris and Valley Ambulance Authority did not release any additional information on Friday.