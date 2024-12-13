Lawrence County man dies after using wood splitter in garage with doors closed, police say

SLIPPERY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Lawrence County man is dead and two others are hospitalized after police said he used a gasoline wood splitter in his garage with the doors closed.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 85-year-old Donald Robinson was using the wood splitter inside his garage at a home on Shaffer Road in Slippery Rock Township on Friday.

Police said when his wife went to check on him, she found him unconscious on the garage floor shortly before 1 p.m. Robinson's wife called her son, who left his home and called 911, police said.

When the Slippery Rock Township Fire Department entered the garage, police said first responders found Robinson dead and his wife and son unresponsive. They were taken to a hospital, where they're in stable condition.

Police didn't release any other details.