Man found dead in car by Galaxy Gas can in Fayette County, prompting investigation and warning

An investigation is underway in Uniontown, Fayette County, after police said a man was found dead in his car with a can of Galaxy Gas on the floor.

Police said they found the man after they were called for a welfare check in the parking lot of a vape shop along West Fayette Street on Monday.

"Inside the vehicle, between his legs on the floor, we located the Galaxy Gas inhaler," said Tom Kolencik, a lieutenant with the Uniontown Police Department.

The Fayette County coroner told KDKA-TV that his office is waiting for toxicology results before determining a cause of death.

The incident has left local officials warning about the dangers of the product that was found inside the man's car, calling it a public health risk. The unregulated legal product is similar to "whippets," or laughing gas. Galaxy Gas is a product with nitrous oxide inside.

The canisters come in all sizes and flavors.

"There is a regulatory loophole where this is marketed as a food source to make things like whipped cream, hence the name whippet," Kolencik said. "So that's why they can get away with selling it in vape shops and gas stations, you know, everywhere."

The current law in Pennsylvania says nitrous oxide cannot be sold for the purpose of getting high, but police said those selling it often don't question consumers' intent.

"It's a loophole," Kolencik said. "You know they're able to wiggle around by marketing it as a food source, as something to help make food with. The people who make the Galaxy Gas and similar products are a step ahead of us at this point."

Uniontown police said they've seen an uptick in incidents involving Galaxy Gas recently and are warning consumers of the dangers.

"The risk for death is high," Kolencik said. "It can cause frostbite to your throat and lungs. People are pulling into places and buying these and using them and then driving, so that's a hazard as well."

"Like with anything, people start out slow and they build up a tolerance, when you're talking about the dizziness, falling down," Kolencik added. "But the bigger things, lightheadedness, you're blacking out, the freezing of your throat and lungs — that's long-term consequences to something that you should just avoid."