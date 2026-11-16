Man dies at the hospital weeks after being hit by a vehicle on McKnight Road

A man has died, several weeks after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing McKnight Road in Ross Township.

Tevin Jackson, 29, of Penn Hills, died at the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jackson was hit by a vehicle along McKnight Road in Ross Township in the overnight hours of Oct. 24.

At the time, Ross Township police said that Jackson, who hadn't been identified at the time, was crossing the roadway when he was hit.

Police said that officers performed CPR on Jackson and that first responders were able to maintain his pulse until he was taken to the hospital. Jackson was in critical condition following the crash.

An update has not been provided by police as to whether or not any charges are expected to be filed in connection with the crash.

Police previously said that the department's traffic and detective divisions were investigating.