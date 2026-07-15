Man dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing Cecil Township road

A man died Tuesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road to get his mail in Cecil Township.

The Washington County Coroner's Office said that Robert Coen, 86 was crossing Cecil Henderson Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle.

Coen died at the scene, the coroner's office said.

No information was provided as to whether the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The coroner's office said that the deadly crash is under investigation by the Cecil Township Police Department.