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Man dies after being shot multiple times inside West Mifflin home, police said

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay

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A man has died after police said he was shot multiple times inside a home in West Mifflin.

The Allegheny County Police Department said that dispatchers were notified of a shooting along B Drive inside a home at the Mifflin Estates complex around 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. 

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

All individuals involved in the deadly shooting have been identified, according to police, who said that detectives from the department's homicide unit are working with the district attorney's office to determine a charging decision.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

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