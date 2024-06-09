Man dies after apartment fire in Westmoreland County

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead following a late-night fire in Westmoreland County.

According to information provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, 69-year-old Thaddeus Peckyno died at the hospital after he became trapped in his apartment due to a fire.

Just before midnight, a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing smoke.

Once police and fire departments arrived, they determined someone was trapped inside the apartment.

As firefighters gained entrance to the apartment, they found Peckyno on the ground in a bedroom.

He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

The coroner's office said it appeared to be an accidental fire from a stove or grease fire, but the state fire marshal is investigating it.

Mt. Pleasant and Scottsdale fire departments responded to the fire.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

