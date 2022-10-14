Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after assault in Carrick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in Carrick, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officials said police were called around 8 p.m. to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building. Officers found the victim, who had multiple injuries to his head and face from "some type of weapon," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating. 

It is not clear if there are any arrests at this time.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 10:17 PM

