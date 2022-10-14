Man in critical condition after assault in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in Carrick, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officials said police were called around 8 p.m. to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building. Officers found the victim, who had multiple injuries to his head and face from "some type of weapon," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Police responded to the 2100 block of Brownsville Rd. for a male victim with multiple injuries to his head and face from some type of weapon.



Medics transported him in critical condition.



Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. pic.twitter.com/nOTQjGmcI1 — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 14, 2022

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.

It is not clear if there are any arrests at this time.