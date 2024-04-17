Man convicted of murdering mom and 7-year-old daughter in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A jury found a man guilty of murdering a woman and her 7-year-old daughter in Swissvale last year, the Allegheny County district attorney announced on Wednesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Kareef Easington was found guilty by a jury on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Megan Campbell and 7-year-old Lyla.

Police responded to a welfare check at an apartment building on Sailor Place on Feb. 15 when they found Campbell and her daughter dead from gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint. Both had been shot in the head.

(Photo: Provided)

While processing the crime scene, police said they found several of Easington's belongings in the toilet, like the keys to his car, his phone's SIM card and bullet casings.

Megan Campbell was remembered as someone who always had a big smile on her face. One of her friends said she had just been promoted to director of nursing at her nursing home job. Lyla was described as an outgoing and inquisitive kid who loved exploring and playing outside.

"I'd like to extend my deepest sympathy to the victims' family," District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release. "I hope that they can feel some sense of relief that the person responsible has been brought to justice."

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.