Man charged after telling troopers on Pennsylvania Turnpike he had bomb in truck

A man is facing charges after he pulled over on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and told police there was a bomb in his truck, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Troopers on patrol near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 31 in Donegal Township said they found Jeffrey Sever standing near a vehicle, holding an electronic device with an antenna and shouting, "there's a bomb in the truck."

Police said Sever told troopers to calm down and back up, and he appeared agitated as he told them there was a gun in his vehicle.

As police tried to handcuff Sever, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Sever swung at troopers and forcefully grabbed at a trooper's duty weapon, which was secured in a holster.

Troopers said they found ammunition in Sever's pocket and saw a gun on the center console of the truck. Since Sever claimed to have an explosive device, police conducted a cursory search of his truck but didn't find anything else, the district attorney's office said.

A search warrant turned up a pistol, three cell phones, including one that appeared to be a detonation device, electrical wiring components, pieces of cut PVC pipe and a rope soaked in a suspected fuel product, the DA's office said.

Troopers said they learned the gun and truck belonged to another man, and Sever hadn't been given permission to use the truck.

Sever is facing several charges, including terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possessing an instrument of crime.