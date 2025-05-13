Man used slingshot to launch rocks at people in Downtown Pittsburgh, police say

Man used slingshot to launch rocks at people in Downtown Pittsburgh, police say

Police say a man used a slingshot to hurl rocks at people in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to investigators, it happened at Mellon Square Park. They say he was using a slingshot to hit victims with rocks at the park, then he turned over onto Smithfield Street and did the same.

"It kind of reminds me of David and Goliath, but maybe a little bit different," said Tyler Thomas, a Downtown visitor.

In this story, there isn't a giant to defeat, just a young man, identified as Yashua Strong, who allegedly went too far with his slingshot, using it to hurt people on Sunday.

"If somebody hit me with a rock, I would be so angry, but I don't even know. I would duck for cover, man," Thomas said.

One victim told police they were hit in the leg and back various times.

He said he confronted Strong from a distance, but Strong grabbed his waistband like he had a gun and said, "I'm gonna deal with you."

Strong then allegedly used his slingshot to hit another person.

KDKA-TV has learned that the second victim is a city painter working at the park.

Strong just turned 18 two days before this incident.

Charles Jennings spends a lot of time Downtown. He calls this crime juvenile.

"Usually, that's young people who ain't in class doing that type of stuff; they need to get a hold of these young people down here," Jennings said. "For a young man in this time and age, it's not an adult mentally, maybe his age."

Strong was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Sunday. Approximately 30 minutes before, Strong was given a non-traffic citation.

According to court documents, he's known to be homeless. Other records show that he has roots in West Mifflin.

At 13 years old, he went missing for a few days and was later located. KDKA-TV has also learned he was diabetic and requires medication.

He's currently in the Allegheny County Jail and unable to make bond.

People KDKA-TV spoke with say it's not too late for Strong to turn things around.

"They need mental, psychological help," Jennings said.