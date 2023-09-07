Man charged with leading police on high-speed chase in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested as police said he was trying to steal an occupied vehicle from a gas station parking lot right after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Greensburg.

Police said when they were called to North Pennsylvania Avenue for a domestic dispute last Friday, 36-year-old Matthew Armstrong of Pittsburgh got into a car and sped off when officers tried to pull him over.

Greensburg police said Armstrong drove away at a high rate of speed, running stop signs on Harrison Avenue and almost hitting another vehicle with someone inside.

As the chase continued onto College Avenue, police said Armstrong hit 90 mph and police eventually terminated the pursuit once he turned onto Route 30 at speeds over 110 mph.

Shortly after, police said they learned that deputies with the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office arrested Armstrong at a nearby gas station where he had tried to steal an occupied vehicle from the parking lot. Police said deputies used a taser on Armstrong before he was taken into custody.

He's being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail on charges of robbery of motor vehicle, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension, theft, fleeing, DUI and reckless driving.