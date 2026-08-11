Man charged after missing West Virginia 15-year-old found in North Carolina

A man was arrested after a missing 15-year-old from West Virginia was found in North Carolina, police said.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaramia Joseph Dixon was charged with a felony count of statutory rape of a child who is 15 years or younger after the Eden Police Department said the missing teenager from Ripley, West Virginia, was found.

Eden police said the department was contacted on Monday about a 15-year-old who had been reported missing from Ripley. "Through continued communication, investigative efforts, and information-sharing," police said they developed information about where the teenager may have been in the city of Eden.

Patrol officers responded and found the teenager, police said. After a "thorough" investigation, police said a warrant was secured for Dixon on a felony count of rape.

Dixon is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and declined to release any more information. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brock Fox or Lieutenant David Stepps at 336-623-9755. Information can also be given to Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.