Man charged with shooting, killing McKeesport man Kenneth Lennex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is facing charges in connection with the death of a McKeesport man.

Pittsburgh police said 29-year-old Le'Juane Powell was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, in connection with the death of Kenneth Lennex.

Lennex was found shot to death in a wooded part of Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood on Jan. 26. Pittsburgh police were responding to reports of an unresponsive man in an area on Herrod Street at Bond Street with they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Lennex was reported missing out of McKeesport.

Police said the shooting that killed Lennex happened in the 400 Block of Kingsboro St.

Powell is in the Allegheny County Jail, officials said.