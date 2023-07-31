Man charged with attempted homicide after fight injures 2 in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after police said two people were injured during a fight in Brookline Monday night.

Pittsburgh police said two victims were found on Berkshire Avenue with head injuries "consistent with being hit with a hammer or blunt object" after officers were called for a fight in the street just after 12:30 a.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Police said witnesses told them a fight started in a house on Berkshire Avenue. Officers said they did a sweep of the address and found a possible suspect inside. He was taken in for questioning.

Officers later arrested 21-year-old Brayan Salvador and charged him with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.