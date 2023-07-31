Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with attempted homicide after fight injures 2 in Brookline

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after police said two people were injured during a fight in Brookline Monday night. 

Pittsburgh police said two victims were found on Berkshire Avenue with head injuries "consistent with being hit with a hammer or blunt object" after officers were called for a fight in the street just after 12:30 a.m. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Police said witnesses told them a fight started in a house on Berkshire Avenue. Officers said they did a sweep of the address and found a possible suspect inside. He was taken in for questioning. 

Officers later arrested 21-year-old Brayan Salvador and charged him with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 1:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.