Man facing charges for dumping dog at Pittsburgh-area humane society

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man will be charged after police said he dumped a dog at the Butler County Humane Society.

The 64-year-old from Karns City was identified after Pennsylvania State Police asked for help finding the two people who were caught on camera pulling up to the humane society in a pick-up truck hauling a trailer around 6 p.m. on Nov. 26. Police said they were seen taking a crate with a dog inside off of the trailer and dumping the crate.

Police said the man left his dog in front of the humane society, where she stayed for about 13 hours until workers showed up the next morning around 7 a.m. The temperatures throughout the evening were around 33 degrees, troopers said.

Submitted

After receiving several tips, investigators found the 64-year-old and interviewed him on Dec. 13. Police didn't release his name but said charges will be filed.

The dog was taken in by the humane society and given the name Mercy. State police said Mercy, who was originally named Libby, is still there and is doing well.

When Mercy was found, kennel manager Megan Barber told KDKA-TV that the dog was very scared, nervous and confused. After a bit, the staff said Mercy started to warm up.

Barber said it's hard to grasp why someone would abandon their dog.

"Even if people fell on hard times, still doing that to their supposed best friend is just… it's unreal," Barber said.