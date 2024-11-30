Pa. State Police asking for information regarding dog abandoned outside of humane society

RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are working to identify two suspects they say dumped a dog at a local humane society.

The Butler County Humane Society shared surveillance pictures of a black pick-up truck parked outside of their facility earlier this week.

The video showed a man getting out of the truck, grabbing a cage with a dog inside, left the cage outside of the building, and then driving away.

According to state police, the dog was left outside in the cage for 13 hours while temperatures remained in the low 30s.

Meanwhile, state police along with Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control are reminding the public that it is against the law to leave dogs outside, unattended, longer than 30 minutes when temperatures drop below 32 degrees and that includes the wind chill factor.

Pennsylvania law requires all kinds of pets to have access to water and shelter that keeps them dry, warm, and protected.

If you have concerns about pets being left out in the cold, you are able to call 911 on holidays and weekends and you will be connected with an animal control officer.

Anyone with information regarding the dog abandoned at the Butler County Humane Society is being asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Barracks.