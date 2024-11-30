Pennsylvania State Police searching for 2 suspects who abandoned dog outside Butler County Humane Society

Pennsylvania State Police searching for 2 suspects who abandoned dog outside Butler County Humane So

RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA) -- A dog was dumped outside a humane society in Butler County earlier this week. State police say the dog sat in a cage for over half a day.

That dog was left outside the Butler County Humane Society for about 13 hours with temperatures in the low 30s. Now, state police are looking for two people.

"It's disgusting," Megan Barber, the Kennel Manager at the Butler County Humane Society, said.

Surveillance camera footage caught a suspect in the act. Stills from that camera show a man getting out of a truck. He grabbed and left a cage with a dog inside, then drove away.

"She was really scared when we came in that morning," Barber said. "Just lunging at the cage, very nervous and confused."

Barber and her team are caring for "Mercy" as she's now known.

"The girls at the front desk, they come up with all the names, and they felt that fit her," she said.

Megan says Mercy is eating and drinking. She's got a warm bed inside the shelter.

"We're starting to get some softer vibes from her," she said.

Still, they're taking it one step at a time.

"When she's comfortable, she will get the full workout from the vet," Barber said. "Bloodwork, X-rays, everything, and exams."

The humane society also says it would appreciate any help.

"If anybody wants to donate to Mercy, with her medical costs and care, they're more than welcome to," Barber said.

As this weekend's bitter blast continues, it's hard for people here to grasp why someone would do this.

"Even if people fell on hard times, still doing that to their supposed best friend is just… it's unreal," Barber said.

State police in Butler County are asking anyone with info on those two people they're trying to identify to call them. The humane society also says you can contact them with any information.

You can also donate to the efforts to help Mercy by mail, in person, or on the Humane Society's website.