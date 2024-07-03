Man charged in 13-year-old Fayette County cold case homicide

MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police have cracked a nearly 13-year-old cold case homicide in Fayette County, announcing charges on Wednesday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Frank Timothy Campbell Jr. has been charged with killing 34-year-old Leon Mickens in the borough of Masontown in August 2011, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele announced.

(Photo Courtesy Of Mickens Family)

Mickens was shot and killed near Spring Valley and North Water Street on the evening of Aug. 15, 2011. The district attorney said some items were sent to forensic testing and a person of interest was identified, but no charges were ever filed.

"When I took office in January, I promised the Mickens family that we would make this matter a priority and do our best to secure justice for Leon," Aubele said in a news release.

Masontown Lieutenant Thomas O'Barto took lead on the cold case, locating certain witnesses and evidence that have resulted in the charges against Campbell, the DA said.

On top of statements, photographs and other circumstantial items that Aubele said "have long supported these charges," the lieutenant was able to identify DNA evidence that places Campbell at the scene and obtained a positive identification from an eyewitness.

"We appreciate his tireless work and dedication to Leon," Aubele said of O'Barto.