Man charged with assaulting young girl at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle and stalking another

A man is facing charges of indecent assault and stalking after police said he followed young girls around a Giant Eagle store in Washington County and touched one of them inappropriately.

According to court paperwork, on May 31, a 7-year-old girl told her father that a man had been smiling at her, "looking at her weird" and following her family around the Giant Eagle on Route 88 in Finleyville. When her father confronted the man, he made a "sexually disturbing" comment, police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police said the girl's mother checked Pennsylvania's Megan's Law website and identified Dustin Deshong as the man who had been following her family.

A few days later, on June 3, police said a mother reported being approached by a man while she was with her two children, ages 4 and 5, at the store. Police said Deshong went up to one of the children, lifted her shirt and touched her. The mom told police when she confronted Deshong, he walked toward her with what she described as a "creepy, unsettling smile."

Investigators said they identified Deshong as the suspect in both cases. When they went to speak with him at his home on Airport Road, near the Giant Eagle, he was wearing the same shirt he'd been wearing on store surveillance video, police said.

Court paperwork shows Deshong is facing charges of harassment, indecent assault and stalking.