Man beats woman to death with baseball bat, police in Ohio say

A man in Columbus, Ohio, is accused of beating a woman to death with a baseball bat.

Michael Johnson is charged with murder after killing 45-year-old Tiffany Creech in a domestic violence attack over the weekend, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. The 42-year-old is also accused of injuring a juvenile.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home on the 900 block of North Fourth Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday following a complaint. At the scene, police found Creech with blunt force injuries, WBNS reported. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile in the home was also injured, according to the news outlet. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but authorities did not provide an update on their condition or say how old they are.

Johnson was reportedly arrested at the scene. He was scheduled to be in court on Monday. Police said, according to WBNS, that there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship, and it is believed to be the cause of Creech's death.

The victim's sister, Heather Creech, told WBNS that her sister was "a lovely person."

Anyone with information on the case can call the Columbus Division of Police's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.