Man barricaded inside Oakland house peacefully surrenders after hourslong standoff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man who barricaded himself in a house along the 300 block of Atwood Street early Monday morning peacefully surrendered to police after an hourslong standoff.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, with Pittsburgh police and the University of Pittsburgh Police Department working together to investigate the incident.

Police advised the public to avoid Atwood Street near the campus for several hours while they investigated.

Officers said the barricaded person peacefully surrendered just before 8 a.m. Roads were reopened to the public just before 9 a.m.