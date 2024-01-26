Police: 71-year-old man attacked by stranger in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges were filed after a 71-year-old man told police he was beaten by a stranger in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police were called to Howl at the Moon around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a patron leaving the bar told police he saw a trail of blood leading up the street towards Penn Avenue and then saw a man on top of another man further up Seventh Street. The witness told police he tried to intervene but the alleged attacker wouldn't let the victim up.

When police got on scene, they said they found a man who told them he was Daniel Velazquez but they couldn't get any more information out of him or prove his identity. He was slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he didn't know Velazquez and had never met him before.

The victim told officers he was walking toward Penn Avenue when Velazquez sucker punched him from behind. While he was on the ground, the victim told police Velazquez repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head and kneeled on the back of his head. He told police his alleged attacker was talking during the assault, but he couldn't understand him.

Police said they saw a large pool of blood where the victim said he had been beaten. He had multiple cuts on his face. He refused transport to the hospital, and an officer walked him home since he lived nearby.

Court documents show Velazquez was charged with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.