Man arrested after apparent road rage shooting in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing multiple charges after an apparent road rage shooting in Turtle Creek.

Allegheny County police said 23-year-old Matthew Alfaro was driving a Chevy Malibu that followed the victim's vehicle down Monroeville Boulevard to the intersection of Oak Avenue Extension in Turtle Creek. Investigators said Alfaro opened fire, hitting the victim.

The 42-year-old victim showed up at the Turtle Creek police station Sunday around 6:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he accidentally cut off Alfaro on Monroeville Boulevard and Alfaro followed him. The victim said he heard a loud pop then felt a sharp pain in his back.

Alfaro was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.