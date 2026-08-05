Man arrested in Pittsburgh on charges related to solicitation of a minor

A man is facing charges after a scary encounter with a group of kids near a park on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said four kids told them a man who was following them approached at the corner of South 22nd and East Carson streets just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was near Ormsby Park, where an officer said he was doing community policing when the three girls and one boy called him over to tell him that a man, now identified as 26-year-old Deonta Dux of McKees Rocks, solicited one of the girls for sex.

According to the criminal complaint, Dux, in front of the group, told one of the girls he wanted to have sex with her. One of them then told Dux the girl was 13 years old "in hopes that he would stop harassing [her]." According to the kids, Dux then replied, "I don't care about her age, I still want to have sex with her… that is what we do in my country."

Police said Dux eventually invited the three girls to his house "to have some fun" but not the boy. The kids walked away and talked to the officer, who was a block and a half away at the park's baseball field.

It wasn't long before the officer said he saw Dux, based on the kids' description of him, and stopped him. He said Dux didn't have a physical ID on him and lied about his name, age, and residence.

The officer arrested him, and while putting Dux inside the patrol vehicle, the 26-year-old man said, "In my country we have sex with juveniles."

Dux is now facing charges including criminal solicitation - sexual assault of an 8- to 11-year-old, stalking, corruption of minors, among others. Dux remains in Allegheny County Jail without bail, with his preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.