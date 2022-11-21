Man accused of selling drugs out of Cricket store in Belle Vernon

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man who investigators believe was selling drugs out of the Cricket store in Belle Vernon was arrested on multiple charges.

Officers seized drugs and cash after serving two search warrants in connection to an ongoing investigation, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office announced on Monday.

Marvin Payne was arrested at the Cricket store in the Tri-County Plaza where he worked. Investigators said they believe he was selling and distributing drugs from the store.

Another search warrant at home on Union Avenue in Clairton also turned up drugs.

(Photo: Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office)

(Photo: Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office)

The district attorney's office said police seized 30 bricks of heroin, more than 60 grams of cocaine, more than 40 grams of crack cocaine, 2 pounds of marijuana and over $10,000 in cash.

Payne is facing multiple drug charges and the district attorney's office said more could be pending. He's in the Westmoreland County Prison on $200,000 straight cash bond.