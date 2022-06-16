Man arrested after police allegedly find drugs, missing girl in North Huntingdon motel

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after police said he was found in a North Huntingdon motel with marijuana, a gun and a missing 16-year-old girl.

Forty-year-old Robert Easley from Ohio was arrested Wednesday after officers in Hopewell Township, Beaver County were told the missing girl may be in a room at the Hiland Terrace Motel with him, the Trib reported.

When Easley pushed a pile of clothing on the bed to sit down, the Trib reported police found a firearm and grabbed it, holding Easley at gunpoint.

During a search warrant, the Trib reported police found 73 grams of marijuana, $345, ammunition and digital scales.

The girl told police Easley had asked her to package marijuana for him to sell, according to the Trib. She was reunited with a guardian.

Easley is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession.