Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood over the weekend and a car theft early Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh police announced.

Joshua Short of Pittsburgh is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 29-year-old Joseph Sees.

Short is also charged with burglary, aggravated assault and a firearms violation in connection with an incident that happened before the deadly shooting, police said. And he's charged with theft by unlawful taking for a vehicle theft that happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Police were called to Stedman Street at Fontella Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a man found shot inside a vehicle. Officers found Sees in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Short was transported to the Allegheny County Jail after detectives with the Pittsburgh police violent crime unit arrested him.

The shooting in Manchester was the city's second deadly shooting on Sunday. An hour before, in a separate shooting, 21-year-old Heaven Budd was shot at Finance Street and North Homewood Avenue by the East Busway overpass.

Police said she was shot while waiting at a bus stop across from a new mural calling for peace. She was taken to the hospital in grave condition and she was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced in connection with that shooting.