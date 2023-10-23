Watch CBS News
1 man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday to Stedman Street at Fontella Street for a man found shot inside a vehicle.

Officers located the 29-year-old victim in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head. 

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

A description of the suspect was not given by police.

The incident remains under investigation.

