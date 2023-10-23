1 man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.
Pittsburgh police were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday to Stedman Street at Fontella Street for a man found shot inside a vehicle.
Officers located the 29-year-old victim in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
A description of the suspect was not given by police.
The incident remains under investigation.
