Woman dies from injuries after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood Sunday.

Pittsburgh police, fire, and EMS personnel were called just after 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a female who was shot at Finance Street and North Homewood Avenue.

Officers then located a 21-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was to the hospital in grave condition, where she was later pronounced deceased, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police are now searching for two males who were wearing masks and black clothing who fled the area in a vehicle on North Homewood toward Penn Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.