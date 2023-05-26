Man arrested after police find meth, cocaine at Jeannette home

JEANETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after police said the search of a home in Jeannette turned up a large amount of meth and cocaine.

Troopers said they searched Tyreese Warring's home on Clay Avenue in Jeannette on Friday.

Police said they seized about 109 grams of meth, 91 grams of cocaine and three guns.

Warring is a convicted felon and isn't allowed to own a firearm, police said.

He is in the Westmoreland County Prison, denied bail.