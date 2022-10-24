Watch CBS News
Man arrested in Marshall-Shadeland shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Saturday. 

A victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee shortly after police said they were called to Brighton Road around 1:40 a.m. for a four-round ShotSpotter alert. 

Lance Williams, 44, was arrested in connection with the shooting, police announced Monday. He's facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and firearms violations.   

The victim was in stable condition, police said. 

Williams is in the Allegheny County Jail. 

