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Man arrested for grabbing 2 female Pitt students inappropriately

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man was arrested, charged, and taken to the Allegheny County Jail after allegedly sexually assaulting two University of Pittsburgh students. 

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, 44-year-old Alphonso Everett approached a woman from behind in Schenley Plaza, and as the woman attempted to leave, she entered the tented area, and Everett followed closely behind her. 

That's when, inside the tented area, he grabbed her buttocks. 

Officers were able to locate Everett in front of The Porch restaurant, where he was taken into custody. 

While he was being taken into custody, another woman approached police, who reported that she was also groped by Everett. 

Everett is now being charged with indecent assault. 

He has also previously been charged with indecent assault five separate times, including June 2016, August 2017, June 2022, April 2026, and May 2026. 

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