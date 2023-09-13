Man arrested in fatal 2022 McKeesport shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man wanted for over a year on homicide charges after a deadly shooting outside a liquor store in McKeesport was arrested on Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested 27-year-old Vernon Eutsey, who has been wanted in 22-year-old Michael Gunter's death.

Gunter was shot after an argument outside a liquor store at Fifth and Market Streets in McKeesport in April of 2022, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned that Eutsey was in Pittsburgh's East End and they found him on Paulsen Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested and taken to Allegheny County police's headquarters.