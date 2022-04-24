Watch CBS News

Allegheny County Police name suspect in McKeesport shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in Friday's deadly shooting in McKeesport.

County police named 25-year-old Vernon Eutsey of Pittsburgh as the person responsible for the shooting.

He is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, firearms violations, and recklessly endangering another person.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Market Street and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

County police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on April 23, 2022 / 9:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.