Allegheny County Police name suspect in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in Friday's deadly shooting in McKeesport.

County police named 25-year-old Vernon Eutsey of Pittsburgh as the person responsible for the shooting.

He is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, firearms violations, and recklessly endangering another person.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Market Street and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

County police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

