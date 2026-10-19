Man facing 10th DUI charge after weekend arrest by Shaler police

A man from West Deer Township was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say he has nine prior DUI convictions.

Brian Ballantine, 55, was arrested by Shaler Township police on Saturday evening in the department's parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said that Ballantine's vehicle was parked in the middle of the department parking lot around 6 p.m. Saturday, prompting an officer to investigate the situation.

The criminal complaint details the exchange between an officer and Ballantine, who police said was speaking incoherently, with slurred speech and glossy eyes.

Police said that Ballantine had an open 25-ounce beer can in the center cupholder of his vehicle, with another can crushed on the floor.

Ballantine told police that his driver's license was suspended for a previous DUI.

Police said that an officer reviewed camera footage from the police department, which showed Ballantine turn into the parking lot, nearly hitting another vehicle, and parking. He was then seen stumbling out of the vehicle, using his door for balance, and urinating in the parking lot.

"I reviewed Ballantine's driving history and observed 9 previous DUI convictions with 3 previous DUI convictions within the last 10 years making this DUI his 4th and a felony charge," the criminal complaint read. The complaint said Ballantine also has eight convictions for driving with a suspended license.

Ballantine is facing one felony count of driving under the influence and two misdemeanor counts of open lewdness and driving with a suspended license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for late this month.

Court records show that Ballantine is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $1,000 bail.