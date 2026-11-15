Man accused of raping teen turns himself in, police say

Pittsburgh police say a man accused of raping a teenager has turned himself in.

Quinlan Burke, 27, is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl last month, officials said.

Police say he began to follow her after she got off a bus near the Greenfield Tunnel. The victim told police she was walking home when Burke called out to her, making comments about her body before eventually approaching her and asking about her sexual history.

Police say Burke then allegedly forced himself onto the victim, assaulting her before court documents say he then wrote his phone number on a piece of paper in her backpack, and that's how police say they were able to identify Burke.

Burke now faces 16 charges, including statutory sexual assault. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.